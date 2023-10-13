Islamabad admin to crackdown on school transport fitness

The Islamabad administration has decided to crackdown on the fitness of school transport, issuing instructions to all private and government schools and colleges to get their vehicles registered and inspected within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad administration has decided to crackdown on the fitness of school transport, issuing instructions to all private and government schools and colleges to get their vehicles registered and inspected within a month.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a meeting on Friday to review the fitness and minuteness of transport of all private / government schools and colleges in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Transport Authority Islamabad and other stakeholders.

Memon directed the Secretary Transport Authority to ensure that all school buses and vans are registered and their fitness is checked.

He gave schools and colleges a month's time to fully fit and maintain their transport.

"After a month, the transport of these private / government schools will be inspected regularly," Memon said.

The decision to crackdown on school transport fitness comes after a number of accidents involving school buses and vans in recent years. It was discussed in the meeting that in 2021, at least 15 students were killed in a school bus accident in Islamabad.

This initiative by the Islamabad administration has been welcomed by parents and teachers, who have long been calling for stricter safety measures for school transport.