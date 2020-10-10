UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Admin To Seal 10 Streets, Owing To Increase In Covid-19 Cases

Islamabad admin to seal 10 streets, owing to increase in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration will seal 10 streets of different sectors in Islamabad, tomorrow , owning to rising in number of Covid-19 cases.

The District Health Office (DHO) has written a letter in that regard to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, recommending to seal these streets as per criteria of smart lock down to avoid further transmission of the virus in the community.

According to letter issued by DHO office on Saturday evening, "it is being observed that cases are increasing in street number 38,44,45,46, 47,48 and Sawan Road adjacent to street 48 in sector G-10/4." "Similarly Street no 25 and 29 in sector I-8/2 and street number 85 and� 89 of sector G-9/4 have the same trend of increasing Covid-19 cases." "The teams of DHO are continuously conducting sampling from these areas to quarantine people, " it added.

Deputy commissioner Islamabad confirmed that the DHO has written letter to seal streets. It will be sealed tomorrow morning as residents are being advised to buy essential things.

Around 88 coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, he added.

Meanwhile, the teams of Islamabad administration continued taking actions against violations of Covid-19 guidelines across the city.

The authorities sealed two schools one in sector G-11/2 and other at sector G-7/2 for defying anti coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs).

According to a document shared by the Islamabad administration on Saturday some 32 restaurants and 47 shops were sealed by conducting as many as 173 inspections throughout the city.

Around 17 wedding halls and marques were served warning notices for not following the anti-corona guidelines.

