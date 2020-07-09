Islamabad administration issues SOPs for cattle markets to prevent spread of COVID-19

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cattle markets operating in the city to prevent spread of communicable diseases and COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for cattle markets operating in the city to prevent spread of communicable diseases and COVID-19.

According to details, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, District Administrations and District Health Office, Ministry of Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Islamabad has taken necessary measures to prevent and control spread of these communicable diseases. For the purpose, SOPs have been finalized to mitigate and control the spread of diseases and COVID-19 at cattle markets across Federal Capital.

As per SOPs, management of cattle markets has been directed to implement precautionary measures to avoid disease spread. It has been directed to establish Cattle market at designated points (2-5 KM away from city limits) while number and size of the cattle markets should depend upon cattle base and transportation facilities. It has been directed that each cattle market must have main business area for establishment of barraas for cattle, well ventilated management office, medical and veterinary camps, spacious parking lots separately for vehicles carrying cattle and for customers and separate entry and exit points for one way controlled movement under SOPs.

The management will ensure controlled entry to the cattle market and the parking area will be marked for appropriately distanced parking for each vehicle and no extra vehicle will be allowed to enter unless the space is available.

Only two people per vehicle/car will be allowed and elderly people and children may not be allowed to enter the market. People with fever or respiratory symptoms are not advised to visit the cattle markets while appropriately distanced queue management at each entry point will be ensured.

Cattles will be placed in appropriately distanced areas and customers will not be allowed to mix up with animals inside barraas. Cattle would be pegged at distance inside barraa so that close gathering of customers can be avoided during inspection of animals.

It has been directed that cattle markets should provide hand-hygiene facilities (hand wash with soap or alcohol- based hand sanitrzer) at entry point and multiple places within the market areas. No person will be allowed to enter the market without wearing a face masks either for sale/purchase of animals or staff involved in market management.

The customers have been also advised not to share face mask or face covering with anyone, avoid touching the insides of a mask/face covering and use new mask immediately if the mask is soiled or becomes wet.

Use of gloves has been also recommended while touching the animals while cattle market management staff, sellers, buyers and visitors should not share personal items like writing pen, food utensils, pots, etc.

It has been reiterated in SOPs that market premises should have functional toilets and handwashing facility with essentially required supplies including soap, tissues and paper towels. No handshake or hugging is allowed with anyone while gathering of more than 5 persons at one place within market premises would not be allowed.

Use of hand sanitizers has been highly recommended after exchange of Currency bills, handling of cattle ropes and touching shared surfaces within the market.

It has been also advised that high touch surfaces like bars, table etc. should be cleaned with detergent and disinfected with 0.1% Hypochlorite solution frequently.

Proper waste collection and disposal arrangements should be ensured. Thermal scanning of staff and visitors at Entry Points by trained personnel would be ensured.

Medical camps with adequate staffing, equipment and PPE will be established at Cattle markets by concerned District Health Authority. Any person detected with high temperature will be referred to medical camps for further assessment. Staff and visitors suffering from cough would be immediately separated and referred for further assessment.