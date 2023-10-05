Open Menu

Islamabad Administration Takes Action Against Encroachment, Beggary

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown on encroachment, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Thursday demolished multiple illegal structures, confiscated materials, and sealed unauthorized buildings/plazas in the Secretariat Subdivision.

The operation was carried out under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and with the magisterial cover provided by Assistant Commissioner Aneel Saeed and Magistrate Secretariat subdivision, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

In a separate operation, Civil Defence Volunteers arrested eight professional beggars. The operation against beggary is part of the ICT Administration's efforts to make the city clean and safe for residents and visitors.

Assistant Commissioner/Magistrate Secretariat also conducted price checking, inspected unauthorized use of polythene bags, and checked the overall hygiene in various areas of Secretariat Subdivision. Violators were fined and warned as per the law.

In another operation, various petrol pumps were inspected for faulty nozzles, while one machine was sealed after it was found to be dispensing less fuel than the amount paid by customers.

The ICT Administration's crackdown on encroachment, beggary, and unhygienic conditions is a welcome step. It is hoped that the administration will continue to take such measures to make Islamabad a better place to live and work.

More Stories From Pakistan