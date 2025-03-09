Islamabad Administration Takes Strict Action to Ensure Affordable Food Prices During Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Islamabad district administration has intensified efforts to ensure the availability of essential food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of a strict crackdown against profiteering, the administration has launched daily operations, resulting in the arrest of 117 individuals, including 7 from Bari Imam Bazaar. Additionally, fines amounting to approximately Rs 175,000 have been imposed for violations of official price rates.

To further ease the burden on consumers, subsidized markets are being closely monitored, with essential commodities like ghee selling at Rs 30 to 40 less per kg. The price of chicken has dropped by Rs 20 per kg, while eggs are being sold at Rs 12 less per dozen at Ramadan stalls. Pulses and gram flour are also available at lower rates.

Recent statistics indicate that vegetables such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and eggplant are being sold at relatively lower prices compared to Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other cities.

Similarly, the prices of fruits, including bananas, sweet lime, apples, oranges, and melons, are also comparatively lower nationwide.

Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates are actively monitoring the supply and sale of essential commodities, ensuring that government-fixed rates are strictly followed. Officials have been directed to remain present in subsidized markets and wholesale markets to promptly address consumer complaints.

The administration has also displayed helpline and WhatsApp numbers for public convenience, reinforcing its commitment to protecting consumers from profiteering and substandard goods. Officials have warned that no leniency will be shown to those engaging in illegal profiteering or selling low-quality food items.