Open Menu

Islamabad Administration Takes Strict Action To Ensure Affordable Food Prices During Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Islamabad Administration Takes Strict Action to Ensure Affordable Food Prices During Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Islamabad district administration has intensified efforts to ensure the availability of essential food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of a strict crackdown against profiteering, the administration has launched daily operations, resulting in the arrest of 117 individuals, including 7 from Bari Imam Bazaar. Additionally, fines amounting to approximately Rs 175,000 have been imposed for violations of official price rates.

To further ease the burden on consumers, subsidized markets are being closely monitored, with essential commodities like ghee selling at Rs 30 to 40 less per kg. The price of chicken has dropped by Rs 20 per kg, while eggs are being sold at Rs 12 less per dozen at Ramadan stalls. Pulses and gram flour are also available at lower rates.

Recent statistics indicate that vegetables such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and eggplant are being sold at relatively lower prices compared to Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other cities.

Similarly, the prices of fruits, including bananas, sweet lime, apples, oranges, and melons, are also comparatively lower nationwide.

Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates are actively monitoring the supply and sale of essential commodities, ensuring that government-fixed rates are strictly followed. Officials have been directed to remain present in subsidized markets and wholesale markets to promptly address consumer complaints.

The administration has also displayed helpline and WhatsApp numbers for public convenience, reinforcing its commitment to protecting consumers from profiteering and substandard goods. Officials have warned that no leniency will be shown to those engaging in illegal profiteering or selling low-quality food items.

Recent Stories

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

31 minutes ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

2 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

2 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

3 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

4 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

5 hours ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

5 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan