- Home
- Pakistan
- Islamabad Administration Takes Strict Action to Ensure Affordable Food Prices During Ramadan
Islamabad Administration Takes Strict Action To Ensure Affordable Food Prices During Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Islamabad district administration has intensified efforts to ensure the availability of essential food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.
As part of a strict crackdown against profiteering, the administration has launched daily operations, resulting in the arrest of 117 individuals, including 7 from Bari Imam Bazaar. Additionally, fines amounting to approximately Rs 175,000 have been imposed for violations of official price rates.
To further ease the burden on consumers, subsidized markets are being closely monitored, with essential commodities like ghee selling at Rs 30 to 40 less per kg. The price of chicken has dropped by Rs 20 per kg, while eggs are being sold at Rs 12 less per dozen at Ramadan stalls. Pulses and gram flour are also available at lower rates.
Recent statistics indicate that vegetables such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and eggplant are being sold at relatively lower prices compared to Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other cities.
Similarly, the prices of fruits, including bananas, sweet lime, apples, oranges, and melons, are also comparatively lower nationwide.
Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates are actively monitoring the supply and sale of essential commodities, ensuring that government-fixed rates are strictly followed. Officials have been directed to remain present in subsidized markets and wholesale markets to promptly address consumer complaints.
The administration has also displayed helpline and WhatsApp numbers for public convenience, reinforcing its commitment to protecting consumers from profiteering and substandard goods. Officials have warned that no leniency will be shown to those engaging in illegal profiteering or selling low-quality food items.
Recent Stories
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Islamabad reviews crime control strategy in Safe City meeting6 minutes ago
-
Strict Security measures imposed for joint session of Parliament6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Administration Takes Strict Action to Ensure Affordable Food Prices During Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Committees monitor food prices, supply during Ramadan: Saif6 minutes ago
-
RTO seals sweets outlet in DHA over PoS violation6 minutes ago
-
Kohat police crackdown nets 7 suspects, arms & drugs6 minutes ago
-
Ramadan relief, authorities in Kohat ensure fair prices in markets16 minutes ago
-
Traffic police arrest 70 people on erecting encroachments16 minutes ago
-
Dera admin committed to provide relief to masses in Ramazan: AC26 minutes ago
-
People's Bus to ply on roads till 1am from Ramadan 1546 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Sheikh calls on Azhar Shah, Syed Aamir56 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry enhances Hajj facilities, digital services under new policy56 minutes ago