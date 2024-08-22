Islamabad Airport bid submission deadline extended to October 7

The Steering Committee on the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport has extended the bid for outsourcing of the airport submission deadline to October 7, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Steering Committee on the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport has extended the bid for outsourcing of the airport submission deadline to October 7, 2024.

The Steering Committee on Airport Outsourcing met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The forum received a comprehensive briefing on the project's progress from the International Finance Corporation.

In-depth discussions were held on the roles and responsibilities in the bidding process, a press release issued by the office of Deputy Prime Minister said.