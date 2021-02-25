UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Among First 500 Cities In 'Global Mayors' Challenge'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Islamabad among first 500 cities in 'Global Mayors' Challenge'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad has earned the distinction by getting included among first-500 cities in Global Mayors' Challenge program of 2021.

The program is yearly organized by US-based Bloomberg Cities Network, where hundreds of cities from around the world participate, said a news release on Thursday.

It is meant to select top 50 ideas from municipalities based upon the criteria of vision, impact, implementation and transferability. Idea themes include health, inclusive growth, climate change and good governance.

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Administrator Syeda Shafaq Hashmi is leading the efforts by pitching MCI's structural engagement with Street Vendors in the programme.

MCI has recently established a Street Economy Unit for enhancing street livelihood in Islamabad.

Ehsaas program, under the leadership of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar, is providing guidance and support in this endeavor.

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) remains the technical partner for the design and implementation of interventions in the local street economy.

Hashmi is hopeful that MCI's innovative and participatory idea of improving street economy will take traction with the judges at the Global Mayors' Challenge.

