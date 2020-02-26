Islamabad amongst safest capitals: Ijaz Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said Islamabad was now amongst the safest capitals in the world as the security situation had improved in the country.

He stated this in a meeting with Ambassador of Czech Republic, Tomas Smentanka who called on him here.

Ijaz Shah said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government had invested a lot in promoting tourism and improving the country's Image across the globe that eventually brought tourism back in the country, a press release said .

The visa policy was revamped and online visa process has been started to ensure maximum facilitation to the visitors, he added.

Smentanka appreciated Pakistan government's efforts to improve law and order in the country.

The ambassador said Czech Republic was keen to bilateral agreements on matters of mutual interest.

To which, the minister responded positively said that they could definitely move further in that regard.

The ambassador requested for Consulate access to one of the Czech National imprisoned in Pakistan.

The minister assured his full cooperation to the ambassador and ordered to ensure all possible facilitation within available resources in that regard.