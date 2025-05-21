Islamabad Approves Major Tourism Projects, Including Ferris Wheel, Cable Car System
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Islamabad is set to get a world-class theme park, a giant Ferris wheel, and a scenic cable car system after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved feasibility studies for these landmark projects on Tuesday.
The CDA Development Working Party greenlit initial plans to hire consultants for detailed designs and technical assessments.
"These projects will transform Islamabad into a regional tourism hub," said CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa during the 75th DWP meeting attended by senior Federal and CDA officials.
The six-month feasibility phase will determine project viability before implementation. "We're committed to sustainable development that creates jobs while preserving Islamabad's natural beauty," Randhawa added.
The cable car system specifically aims to provide congestion-free access to recreational sites while minimizing environmental impact.
"This isn't just about infrastructure – it's about elevating Islamabad's status as Pakistan's premier tourist destination," the CDA chairman emphasized, noting the city receives growing numbers of domestic and international visitors.
If studies confirm feasibility, transaction advisors will oversee project execution to ensure international standards.
The developments align with broader efforts to modernize Islamabad's recreational offerings for its over 2 million residents.
The approval comes as Pakistan pushes to enhance urban tourism infrastructure nationwide, with Islamabad positioned as a model for sustainable city development.
