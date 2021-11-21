Islamabad art and display history museum near completion: CDA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad art and display history museum, being restored at F-9 Park would be open to public soon, said Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed on Sunday.

The museum would have a gallery,showing detailed images of how Islamabad emerged as a city, he told APP.

Ahmed said the initiative was aimed at promoting art and culture and a link of residents with history of Islamabad.

Similarly, he said the images and artifacts would also be displayed of historical significance.

The artists from the city would be involved to form a non official board to manage the centre, he added.

The Federal apex agency was converting the already existing building to a museum which was being used as a restaurant earlier.

Meanwhile, CDA enforcement directorate conducted a massive operation against Land Mafia in various areas of Islamabad and retrieved around 20 kanals of government land.

The civil administration and Islamabad Police provided assistance to CDA to execute the operation smoothly.

As per details, issued by the authority the operation was conducted at the junction of Pandorian and Khanna Dak areas of Islamabad where two illegal cattle sheds, three houses and foundations of two buildings were demolished with help of heavy machinery.

CDA administration has reiterated that protection of government lands is our top priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that for the last several months, the CDA in the federal capital has been engaged in continuous operations against encroachments and illegal constructions, from which billions of rupees of government lands have been retrieved from illegal occupants.