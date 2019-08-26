UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Art Fest 2019 To Energize Pakistan Art Scene, Encourage Local Art Enthusiasts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:14 PM

Islamabad Art Fest 2019 to energize Pakistan art scene, encourage local art enthusiasts

Islamabad Art Fest 2019 (IAF-19) will energize Pakistan art scene and encourage local art enthusiasts and visitors to benefit from the ideas and art of the participating artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Art Fest 2019 (IAF-19) will energize Pakistan art scene and encourage local art enthusiasts and visitors to benefit from the ideas and art of the participating artists.

The event will take place in November 2019 and the selected artists will arrive in Pakistan 4 weeks ahead of inauguration to execute site specific projects requiring elaborate arrangements which may include music or theatrical performances, cross-disciplinary collaborative works and screenings at multiple venues in and around Islamabad.

According to Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), IAF-19 is being co curated by Director General PNCA Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of distinguished professionals from visual and performing art.

The Art Fest aims to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform will invite artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

�It will provide people the opportunity for aesthetic encounters with the works of local and international artists through exhibits, interactive workshops, talks, performances, educational activities, seminars and guided visits, with the participation of a growing number of schools from the Federal region and beyond.

Pakistan, the country, appeared on the world map in 1947, but the history of its land and people goes back 10,000 years, starting from Mehergarh, we take pride in being a cradle of several civilizations including Bolan valley, the Indus valley, boasting Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, and Gandhara.

These reflect many layers of cultures, religions and languages since then. It has a pluralistic culture with a rich history of diverse cultural developments over thousands of years and accommodates that diversity well in its structure.

Islamabad Art Fest 2019 is a multi-disciplinary platform to extend an aesthetic dialogue across cultures involving all possible strands of visual and performing art including architecture and cinema.

IAF-19 is a project of PNCA and Hunerkada College of Visual and Peforming Art, lead consortium of National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) and institutions committed to the promotion of art and culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Music Young Lead Bolan SITE Jamal Shah May November 2019 Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

UK pledges 10 mn for fire-ravaged Amazon

2 minutes ago

CM inaugurates anti-polio campaign, pledges to wip ..

33 minutes ago

Khadzhimba, Kvitsiniya to Take Part in Abkhazia's ..

33 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE Create Joint Committee to Stabil ..

6 minutes ago

Over 2,36,000 children to get oral anti-polio drop ..

33 minutes ago

Moon Invests in Fund for Material Producers Amid T ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.