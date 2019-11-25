UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Art Festival 2019 In Full Swing In Federal Capital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in full swing in federal capital

The first-ever International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) was in full swing in the federal capital, aims at celebrating diversity and creativity in all forms of visual and performing arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The first-ever International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) was in full swing in the Federal capital, aims at celebrating diversity and creativity in all forms of visual and performing arts.

On day eight of 13-day long festival, various cultural programmes was held at various locations in federal capital.

President Islamabad Art Festival, Jamal Shah told APP that the Festival was in full swing with all forms of artist's performances and displays of exhibitions at Sir Syed Memorial Complex, Satrang Art Gallery, Gallery 6, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Arts and Craft Village and COMSATS University.

Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in collaboration with Satrang Art Gallery organized solo show of internationally acclaimed miniature artists Nida Bangash titled Confluence.

Nida Bangwash is a visual artist born in Iran and brought up in Pakistan. She is trained in the traditions of Persian and South Asian miniature and experienced in employing these techniques in contemporary art.

Her previous studies explored themes from abstraction, deconstruction or reconstruction, to the political culture or social and from the ephemeral subjective or objective; to the structural; substantial or permanent.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Art Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Foundation presented Qawali of Mehr Ali and Sher Ali. The Qawali programme was curated by Sabah Hussain.

British Live performance artist Spike Mclarrity given live demonstration of his art performance at Sir Syed Memorial Complex.

Amina Art Drawing Workshop on Children's day was held at Sir Syed Memorial at Islamabad Art Festival.

Chinese Ningxia Cultural troupe also performed at local hotel organized by Islamabad Art Festival. Iranian Traditional Music show was held at Islamabad Club.

Film screening was also arranged at the Millennium University Campus Auditorium on same day.

The festival was being organized by consortium of public and private educational institutions, art galleries and artist associations from across the country in collaboration with foreign embassies, with generous support from the corporate sector.

Artists of more than 35 countries were participating in the festival including Ballet Beyond Borders USA.

The thematic focus of Islamabad Art Festival 2019 was 'Dialogue between Tradition and Modernity'.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad Music Iran Hotel Same Jamal Shah 2019 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed as Chief of ..

6 minutes ago

5-day anti-polio drive starts; 864,977 children to ..

3 minutes ago

Tomato prices still high despite imports: Mian Zah ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Approves Law to Label Individu ..

10 minutes ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Ready to Receive $3Bln Owed by ..

10 minutes ago

Massive crackdown underway to curb drug criminal a ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.