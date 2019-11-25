Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in full swing in federal capital

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The first-ever International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) was in full swing in the Federal capital, aims at celebrating diversity and creativity in all forms of visual and performing arts.

On day eight of 13-day long festival, various cultural programmes was held at various locations in federal capital.

President Islamabad Art Festival, Jamal Shah told APP that the Festival was in full swing with all forms of artist's performances and displays of exhibitions at Sir Syed Memorial Complex, Satrang Art Gallery, Gallery 6, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Arts and Craft Village and COMSATS University.

Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in collaboration with Satrang Art Gallery organized solo show of internationally acclaimed miniature artists Nida Bangash titled Confluence.

Nida Bangwash is a visual artist born in Iran and brought up in Pakistan. She is trained in the traditions of Persian and South Asian miniature and experienced in employing these techniques in contemporary art.

Her previous studies explored themes from abstraction, deconstruction or reconstruction, to the political culture or social and from the ephemeral subjective or objective; to the structural; substantial or permanent.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Art Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Foundation presented Qawali of Mehr Ali and Sher Ali. The Qawali programme was curated by Sabah Hussain.

British Live performance artist Spike Mclarrity given live demonstration of his art performance at Sir Syed Memorial Complex.

Amina Art Drawing Workshop on Children's day was held at Sir Syed Memorial at Islamabad Art Festival.

Chinese Ningxia Cultural troupe also performed at local hotel organized by Islamabad Art Festival. Iranian Traditional Music show was held at Islamabad Club.

Film screening was also arranged at the Millennium University Campus Auditorium on same day.

The festival was being organized by consortium of public and private educational institutions, art galleries and artist associations from across the country in collaboration with foreign embassies, with generous support from the corporate sector.

Artists of more than 35 countries were participating in the festival including Ballet Beyond Borders USA.

The thematic focus of Islamabad Art Festival 2019 was 'Dialogue between Tradition and Modernity'.