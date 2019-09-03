Islamabad Arts Festival (IAF) to engage local artists in series of workshops

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Arts Festival (IAF) 2019 would engage local artists in a series of workshops across the country

Vice President IAF2019 Amna Shah told APP that more opportunities for research and production will be provided to the young generation of artists from all over the country in various districts, towns, cities of all provinces.

"They will be in direct contact with recognized professionals which should make networking more systematic in visual art, dance, theatre, music and cinema" she said.

Amna Shah said that IAF-19 will be catalogued comprehensively with information on each participating artist along with detailed documentation of their projects of the event.

She said that books, reports and catalogues and a culture curriculum for schools will be published and films on various visual art, theatrical, musical, dance projects and artists will be made.

She said that the project will be launched in a befitting ceremony in Islamabad 30 days ahead of the commencement of IAF-19.

The ceremony will take place at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in the presence of artists, government officials, diplomats, dignitaries and media.