Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, on Thursday proposed establishing a sister-city relationship between Islamabad and Astana, alongside renaming an Islamabad street after a distinguished Kazakh figure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, on Thursday proposed establishing a sister-city relationship between Islamabad and Astana, alongside renaming an Islamabad street after a distinguished Kazakh figure.

Ambassador Kistafin, in a meeting with CDA chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa underscored his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, spanning cultural, economic, and business fields.

He commended Pakistan for the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, marking Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan as a testament to Islamabad’s hospitality and scenic beauty.

Chairman Randhawa welcomed the initiatives, expressing CDA's readiness to formalize the relationship with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and emphasized the potential for collaboration in city development projects, including a new, advanced slaughterhouse.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to fostering closer ties, signaling a new chapter in Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations through urban and cultural partnerships.

