Islamabad, Astana To Strengthen City-level Ties; Road-naming Proposal Highlights Cultural Exchange
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:19 PM
Islamabad and Kazakhstan’s capital Astana are moving towards stronger city-level cooperation, with proposals for cultural exchanges, eco-friendly projects, and the symbolic naming of major roads after national icons of both countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Islamabad and Kazakhstan’s capital Astana are moving towards stronger city-level cooperation, with proposals for cultural exchanges, eco-friendly projects, and the symbolic naming of major roads after national icons of both countries.
The development came during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador, Yerzhan Kistafin, and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at CDA Headquarters on Monday.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need to formalize Sister City relations between Islamabad and Astana, noting that enhanced collaboration could boost cultural, environmental, and tourism links.
“Cooperation between Islamabad and Astana at the city level should be enhanced so that Sister City relations can be formally established,” he said.
Ambassador Kistafin praised CDA’s ongoing efforts to improve and beautify Islamabad, and proposed a significant cultural gesture: naming a major road in Astana after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a symbol of friendship.
In return, he suggested Islamabad name a prominent road after Kazakhstan’s renowned poet Abai Qunanbaiuly, further cementing literary and cultural ties.
Randhawa also briefed the ambassador on Islamabad’s eco-friendly initiative, the “Gardenia Hub” project, describing it as a model nursery that would “not only help make the city green but also nurture a spirit of love for plantation among citizens.”
He added that development and beautification work in the Diplomatic Enclave was underway, including upgraded sports and recreational facilities for diplomats.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed a shared resolve to strengthen cooperation in culture, environment, and urban development, with a focus on long-term city-to-city partnerships.
