Islamabad authorities conduct crackdown on alms seekers, netted 31

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) In a major crackdown on professional beggars, Islamabad authorities on Sunday arrested 31 individuals and sent minor children to the Edhi Center.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, with teams of Civil Defence led by the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and Assistant Director Civil Defence, ICT spokesman Dr AbdullahTabasum said.

The teams raided different areas of Islamabad and apprehended beggars who were found soliciting money from the public.

The beggars were then transferred to the police station for further processing, while the minor children were sent to the Edhi Center, a non-profit organization that provides care and support to children in need.

The operation against beggars is going on with overseeing the raids by the Assistant Commissioners on daily basis.

The authorities have warned that they will continue to take strict action against professional beggars, and they have urged the public to refrain from giving money to beggars.