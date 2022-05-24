UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Azadi March: Police Launch Brutal Crackdown On PTI Leaders, Workers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2022 | 11:26 AM

Islamabad Azadi march: Police launch brutal crackdown on PTI leaders, workers

The police raided the houses of key PTI leaders and workers across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2022) In a bid to fail Islamabad long march, police launched a crackdown on PTi leaders and workers on Monday night.

The police operation started in the mid-night to take the PTI leaders and workers into custody.

Imran Khan has strongly condemned the police crackdown, terming it "brutal".

The police carried stairs along with them during the operation to enter into the houses of PTI leaders and workers.

They raided the key PTI leaders not just in Lahore but across the country.

The crackdown is launched just a day before the PTI's long march towards Islamabad.

On Sunday when Imran Khan announced the long march date he also mentioned all the hurdles including closure of internet and his apprehensions came true when police launched countrywide crackdown against PTI.

First it was Dr. Yasmeen Rashid in Lahore who showed resistance to the police raid. She sat on the ground, .made a video of police and sent it to the media.

Yasmeen's video clip of sitting on the ground went viral on social media. After her, the other PTI leaders' reaction poured in on social media.

Rana Sanaullah had warned earlier that the law would take its course and said they would not allow anyone create unrest or anarchy in the country.

