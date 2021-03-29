Islamabad Bans Wedding Ceremonies, Religious Gatherings Under COVID-19 Restrictions

The Islamabad Office of the District Magistrate has announced new restrictions on wedding ceremonies and practically all kinds of mass events over COVID-19 in Pakistan's capital territory effective April 1

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Islamabad Office of the District Magistrate has announced new restrictions on wedding ceremonies and practically all kinds of mass events over COVID-19 in Pakistan's capital territory effective April 1.

"All kinds of wedding ceremonies (both indoor and outdoor) are hereby banned w.e.f. 1st April, 2021. It is also further clarified that all kinds of indoor and outdoor events, gatherings, indoor and outdoor festivals, sports tournaments, culture activities, social activities, religious gatherings etc are also banned," the Sunday notification read.

The ban is based on the 1958 Epidemic Diseases Control Act, a March 24 order of the District Magistrate Office, and the guidelines of the National Command Operation Center.

Restrictions were already in place in Islamabad and other Pakistani regions with high infection rates since mid-month. A ban on non-essential movement and other restrictions were due to expire on April 11.

Pakistan has registered over 659,000 COVID-19 cases, of which about 598,000 people were cured and 14,256 died, as of Monday.