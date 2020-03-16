UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Bar Association For Following Govt Precautionary Measures In Line With Coronavirus Pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Monday continued its strike on the second consecutive day in line with precautionary measures taken by the government due to coronavirus.

IBA President Zafar Khokhar said the association had decided to follow the government directions seriously to avoid crowd in 'kachehri' premises.

He said the bar would take all possible precautionary measures to protect the lives of its members.

He appealed the members of IBA to avoid public gatherings and crowd in line with precautionary measures.

He said no lawyer would appear before courts on this day in this regard.

