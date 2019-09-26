Islamabad Bar Association holds protest rally for Kashmiris

The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) Thursday held a rally to express solidarity with the unarmed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and highlight the Indian forces atrocities against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Bar Association ( IBA ) Thursday held a rally to express solidarity with the unarmed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and highlight the Indian forces atrocities against them.

Dozens of lawyers participated in the rally which started from F-8 Kachehri and later marched toward the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

The protesters were displaying banners and placards with slogans to support the freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

The protesters were demanding the international community to play their role to provide the right of self determination to the people of IOK in accordance of resolution of United Nations.

Secretary General IBA Raja Shakeel Advocate stated that the protest was aiming to highlight the Indian barbarism and aggression against the unarmed people of IOK.