UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Bar Association Holds Protest Rally For Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:36 PM

Islamabad Bar Association holds protest rally for Kashmiris

The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) Thursday held a rally to express solidarity with the unarmed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and highlight the Indian forces atrocities against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) Thursday held a rally to express solidarity with the unarmed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and highlight the Indian forces atrocities against them.

Dozens of lawyers participated in the rally which started from F-8 Kachehri and later marched toward the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

The protesters were displaying banners and placards with slogans to support the freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

The protesters were demanding the international community to play their role to provide the right of self determination to the people of IOK in accordance of resolution of United Nations.

Secretary General IBA Raja Shakeel Advocate stated that the protest was aiming to highlight the Indian barbarism and aggression against the unarmed people of IOK.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Resolution Protest United Nations Lawyers Shakeel From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Detail text of demands made to international commu ..

4 minutes ago

AJK President urges OIC and international communit ..

4 minutes ago

Op-Ed: UAE Mission 1 a revered milestone in nation ..

11 minutes ago

PCB Chairman, Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains on P ..

19 minutes ago

PESCO task forces recover Rs 0.69 mln from default ..

42 seconds ago

TMA Peshawar launches crackdown against polythene ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.