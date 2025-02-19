Open Menu

Islamabad Bar Association Hosts Tea Party To Honour District Judiciary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Islamabad Bar Association hosts tea party to honour district judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Bar Association on Wednesday organized a tea party to honour the district judiciary, attended by prominent judges and legal professionals.

The event aimed to strengthen ties between the bar and the bench, fostering a collaborative environment.

On the occasion, District and Session Judges from Islamabad West and East, Naseer Javaid Rana and Muhammad Yar Gondal, respectively, were among the key attendees. Other notable participants included Shahrukh Arjumand, newly promoted District and Session Judges Abdul Ghafoor Kakar and Zeba Chaudhry, and Vice Chairman of the Islamabad Bar Council, Nasir Ahmed Kayani.

General Secretary of the Islamabad Bar Association, Abdul Haleem Bhutto, welcomed the guests, while Bar President Chaudhry Naeem Ali Gujjar expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to organizing such events.

He emphasized that such gatherings promote a positive relationship between the legal community and the judiciary, ensuring a harmonious working environment.

The tea party served as a platform for dialogue and mutual respect, highlighting the importance of collaboration in the legal system. The Islamabad Bar Association plans to continue hosting similar events to maintain this constructive atmosphere.

Recent Stories

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehi ..

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

1 minute ago
 DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Al ..

DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015

31 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AE ..

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

46 minutes ago
 UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enha ..

UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation

46 minutes ago
 SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of ' ..

SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'

46 minutes ago
 Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with ..

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman

46 minutes ago
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024

FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024

1 hour ago
 AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement ..

AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of in ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..

1 hour ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

1 hour ago
 Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence ann ..

Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU

1 hour ago
 Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi ..

Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan