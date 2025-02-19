Islamabad Bar Association Hosts Tea Party To Honour District Judiciary
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Bar Association on Wednesday organized a tea party to honour the district judiciary, attended by prominent judges and legal professionals.
The event aimed to strengthen ties between the bar and the bench, fostering a collaborative environment.
On the occasion, District and Session Judges from Islamabad West and East, Naseer Javaid Rana and Muhammad Yar Gondal, respectively, were among the key attendees. Other notable participants included Shahrukh Arjumand, newly promoted District and Session Judges Abdul Ghafoor Kakar and Zeba Chaudhry, and Vice Chairman of the Islamabad Bar Council, Nasir Ahmed Kayani.
General Secretary of the Islamabad Bar Association, Abdul Haleem Bhutto, welcomed the guests, while Bar President Chaudhry Naeem Ali Gujjar expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to organizing such events.
He emphasized that such gatherings promote a positive relationship between the legal community and the judiciary, ensuring a harmonious working environment.
The tea party served as a platform for dialogue and mutual respect, highlighting the importance of collaboration in the legal system. The Islamabad Bar Association plans to continue hosting similar events to maintain this constructive atmosphere.
