Islamabad Bar Association, Minhaj-ul-Quran host book fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A book fair organized jointly by the Islamabad Bar Association and Minhaj-ul-Quran at the District Judicial Complex attracted a significant number of lawyers, showcasing the legal community’s commitment to promoting literature and knowledge.

The event was inaugurated by Chaudhry Naeem Ali Gujjar, President of the Islamabad Bar Association and an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He commended the efforts of advocates Abrar Hussain Raza, Arif Bhatti, Mohsin Bhatti, and Ehsan Sial for successfully organizing the fair.

During his address, Gujjar highlighted the intrinsic connection between lawyers and books, stressing that literature plays a vital role in shaping the legal profession.

He further stated that the Islamabad Bar Association will continue to organize such literary programmes to foster a culture of reading and intellectual growth among its members. The fair provided a platform for legal professionals to engage with a variety of books, encouraging dialogue and the exchange of ideas.

The collaboration between the Islamabad Bar Association and Minhaj-ul-Quran reflects a shared vision of promoting education and literacy within the legal community. Such initiatives aim to bridge the gap between law and literature, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and intellectual development for legal practitioners.