Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) Close Down Its Office Till April 5

Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) close down its office till April 5

The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) on Wednesday announced to close its office till April 5 due to epidemic coronavirus threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) on Wednesday announced to close its office till April 5 due to epidemic coronavirus threat.

Vice Chairman IBC, Qazi Rafee-ud-Din Babar and Chairman Executive Committee Haroon-ur-Rasheed after consultation with other members announced the closure of lawyers body.

According to a press release issued in this regard said that presidents of IHC Bar Association and Islamabad District Bar Associations will ensure that the bar rooms and other sitting places in the court premises are closed for joint sitting during the period.

Similarly the lawyers of ICT will also not appear before the courts during the said period, however, they may appear before the duty judges in urgent cases and bail matters but are expected to avoid joint sittings in court premises and their offices and also to avoid meetings in connection with election campaign, said the press release.

