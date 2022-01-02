UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Based Property Dealer Attacked

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Islamabad based property dealer attacked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :A group of assailants attacked a property dealer in Saddar police area of Mansehra who fortunately remained safe and protected himself in nearby forest area.

According to details, Tariq Javed s/o Aurangzeb resident of Islamabad was returning home on his car (ICT DG-453) after inquiring the health of his friend in Mansehra when he was attacked near `Data Bridge' in Saddar police area.

He tried to speed away but the assailants chased and opened fire on him.

He abandoned his car and took refuge behind the bushes in an area. After 20 minutes, he observed bystanders there and came out. Following the incident, he contacted Saddar police and case has been registered following his complaint.

