Islamabad Beautification Plan Aims To Transform City Into A Model Metropolis

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A high-level meeting chaired by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday unveiled the Islamabad Beautification Plan, a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the city.

Senior officers from relevant departments attended the meeting, where they were briefed on the ongoing efforts to improve the city's beauty.

The plan focuses on upgrading median strips, green belts, and green areas across Islamabad, with a focus on sustainability and modernity.

Key features of the plan include the repair and maintenance of curb stones along main roads, restoration of fountains, and development of structures at major roads and locations.

The city's green belts will be adorned with beautiful flowers and fruit-bearing plants, while bus stands will be upgraded to modern standards, complete with digital screens.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of beautifying all entry points into Islamabad, creating a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

He also announced plans to engage architects and landscaping professionals to enhance the city's beauty, with a focus on cohesive and attractive cityscapes.

"The CDA is committed to transforming Islamabad into a model city through these ongoing beautification efforts,"Chairman Randhawa remarked.

He vowed to ensure all interchanges, flyovers, loops, and surrounding areas are beautified to create a visually appealing cityscape.

Chairman Randhawa directed that appropriate lighting arrangements be made on flyovers and various structures, ensuring they are well-lit and safe to enhance the city's nighttime aesthetic.

