Islamabad Becomes First City With 50% Fully Vaccinated Population

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Islamabad becomes first city with 50% fully vaccinated population

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said Islamabad had become the first city in Pakistan to have at least 50 percent of its eligible population (15 years & older) fully vaccinated against COVID 19.

In a tweet, Asad Umar, who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said 71 percent of Islamabad eligible population has received at least one dose.

He also stressed upon the need to accelerate process of vaccination in other cities.

