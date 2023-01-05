UrduPoint.com

Islamabad, Beijing Agree To Fast-track The Bilateral Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang have exchanged New Year greetings, noting that bilateral relations had grown to new heights in 2022, and agreeing to maintain the steady momentum of bilateral cooperation in 2023.

LAHORE: Pakistan and China have agreed to maintain close communication to fast-track the bilateral cooperation agenda for mutual benefit of the people of the two countries in 2023 and beyond.

The agreement reached during a comprehensive telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday.

The two leaders’ discussion was characterized by warmth and cordiality, in keeping with the best traditions of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Recalling his visit to China in November last year and wide-ranging conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li, Shehbaz Sharif underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering closer relations with China, and reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting support on China’s core interests.

They also discussed regional issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s unswerving focus on timely progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and assured the Chinese Premier that Pakistan would provide a completely secure and conducive business environment for Chinese investors.

Premier Li Keqiang assured the Prime Minister that China views Pakistan not only as a strategic friend but as a country whose stability and economic welfare is of utmost importance to the region and to China. He said China would always stand in solidarity with Pakistan.

Noting the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held in Geneva on Monday, the Prime Minister briefed Premier Li on the latest progress in post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation in Pakistan and conveyed Pakistan’s profound gratitude for China’s prompt and generous support for the flood-affected people.

Premier Li assured the Prime Minister of China’s continued support for Pakistan’s reconstruction efforts and the success of the Conference.

