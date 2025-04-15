Islamabad being developed as pilot smart city under digital transformation drive

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Tuesday said that Islamabad is being developed as a pilot smart city as part of the government's broader digital transformation initiative

Speaking about the ongoing progress of the City Islamabad mobile application, she said the Ministry has partnered with PSL franchise Islamabad United to promote both the app and the smart city vision.

She said the initiative was launched under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and that significant progress had been made over the past year to turn this vision into reality.

The City Islamabad App, she said, now offers over 150 digital services, including access to excise and taxation services, utility bill payments, property records, emergency contacts, and public space information. These services are now just a tap away, removing the need for citizens to visit multiple offices or wait in long queues for basic tasks such as bill payments, degree attestations, or vehicle registration.

“Our goal is to build a digital twin of Islamabad that will strengthen governance, promote transparency, and enhance administrative efficiency,” said Shaza Fatima. “We want to digitally empower every citizen and envision similar ease of access across all cities in the near future.”

She welcomed the collaboration with Islamabad United, calling it a strategic move to expand public outreach.

“While residents of Islamabad will benefit directly, this initiative serves as a model for the rest of Pakistan. We hope citizens across the country begin to demand and adopt such digital services.”

Appreciating Islamabad United’s role, she expressed confidence that just as the team had proven itself as defending champions of the PSL, it would also help champion the cause of a digitally empowered capital.

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, expressed pride in supporting the government’s smart city initiative. “Islamabad United has always stood for positive change. Partnering with the Ministry of IT to support the City Islamabad App is part of our continued commitment to meaningful societal transformation,” he said.

Naqvi said that technology is now essential in all aspects of life—from communication to governance—and that digital tools must be embraced for progress.

He said that the biggest hurdle in any tech initiative is adoption. “People start using technology once they experience its value—just like with smartphones or computers. Similarly, once the City Islamabad app gains wider adoption, it will benefit both the public and the government.”

He reaffirmed Islamabad United’s commitment to supporting the Ministry over the next six months in building awareness and boosting public engagement with the app. “We will use our platform to help advance the government's vision and promote the widespread adoption of this smart city initiative,” he added.