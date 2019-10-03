UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Calls On Taliban To Resume Afghan Peace Talks With US As Soon As Possible

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:42 PM

Islamabad Calls on Taliban to Resume Afghan Peace Talks With US as Soon as Possible

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received on Thursday a Taliban political delegation and called on the Islamist movement to promptly relaunch its stalled Afghan reconciliation negotiations with the United States, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received on Thursday a Taliban political delegation and called on the Islamist movement to promptly relaunch its stalled Afghan reconciliation negotiations with the United States, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

"While appreciating Taliban's serious engagement in the peace process, he [Qureshi] underscored the need to take these efforts to their logical conclusion. He noted that the existing, broad regional and international consensus for achieving peace in Afghanistan at the earliest provided an unprecedented opportunity that must not be lost. It was up to the parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to grasp this opportunity. FM Qureshi expressed the hope that the currently paused peace process would be restarted at an early date," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Qureshi reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to ensuring peace in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for all parties to the conflict to provide an appropriate environment for the negotiations.

"Thanking Pakistan for the hospitality, the TPC [Taliban Political Commission] delegation appreciated Pakistan's support for peace in Afghanistan. Both sides agreed on the need for earliest resumption of the peace process," the statement added.

The Taliban and the United States have for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, have excluded the Afghan government because the Taliban consider it to be a US puppet. The latest round of talks in Doha finished on September 1 with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad saying that Washington and the Taliban were "on the threshold of an agreement."

On September 7, following an explosion in Kabul that killed a US soldier, President Donald Trump said via Twitter that he canceled plans to hold secret Camp David talks with the Taliban leadership and Afghan leaders that were scheduled for the next day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Exchange Washington Twitter Trump David Doha United States September All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Provision of clean drinking water; a matter of our ..

5 minutes ago

USAID-funded Mobile App Links Skilled Youth With E ..

13 minutes ago

Curfew imposed in Baghdad after deadly protests

2 minutes ago

Reigning champion Wozniacki eases into China Open ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief hopes to maintain 'momentum' in Western S ..

2 minutes ago

Agri-sector badly ignored in PML-N tenure: Ali Muh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.