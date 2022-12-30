Islamabad Capital Police chalk out traffic plan for New Year Night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on the eve of New Year night and take action against those involved in one-wheeling, car racing and driving bikes or cars without silencers.

On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police have devised a traffic plan. Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has approved the plan after a thorough review and directed all officers and jawans to strict action against those creating traffic mess on roads.

He directed policemen to take stern action against one-wheelers, motorcyclists with heavy silencers and those involved in rash driving, racing and obstructing the flow of traffic. In this regard, 502 officers and Jawans including one SP, four DSPs and 21 inspectors of traffic police will perform the special duty to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on eve of New Year night.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that task has been given to all cops to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens. He said that special squads have been constituted to patrol the main highways, streets and take stern action against one-wheelers, motorcyclists with heavy silencers and those involved in racing, rash driving and obstructing the flow of traffic.

He said that special pickets would be erected to check rash driving. He has also appealed to the citizens to refrain their children from one-wheeling so as to ensure the protection of the life and property of the citizens on the occasion of New Year Night.

Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has also appealed to all road users to cooperate with Islamabad Capital Police to ensure discipline on the roads and convenience for the citizens.