Islamabad Capital Police fine 59,409 motorcyclists for neglecting helmets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police has fined 59,409 motorcyclists during the last two months for not wearing helmets to ensure traffic rules.

According to the ICT Police spokesperson, the force also fined 12,589 vehicles as well as bikes for having fancy number plates.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan, special efforts are being made to ensure an exemplary traffic system in the city and check violations. Chief Traffic Officer commended the efforts of the force and said that an intensive campaign as directed by the IGP Islamabad was underway to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

The IGP directed the officials to ensure that traffic rules and regulations are followed by all, irrespective of status or rank; to be calm and polite when issuing traffic violation tickets to road users, and to employ all available resources to aid the general public.

As per IGP's directions, special squads have been deployed at various points which are taking strict action against traffic rules violators including motorcyclists and those using unauthorized and non-pattern number plates.

Chief Traffic Officer said that purpose of such campaign is to ensure a safe road environment in the city and to protect the lives of people.