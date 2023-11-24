Open Menu

Islamabad Capital Police Launch Special Two-day Campaign For Safety Of Motorcyclists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Islamabad Capital Police launch special two-day campaign for safety of motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police have started two-day campaign to ensure safety of motorcycle riders and educate them about traffic rules.

Following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, this campaign has been launched to ensure safe ride of motorcyclists. This campaign has been partnered with a private company and Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk would overall supervise it.

During the inaugural phase of the campaign, the education team is disseminating crucial information to citizens, emphasizing road safety and traffic regulations. As part of this effort, motorcycle side mirrors and electric components will undergo thorough checks to ensure secure travel for riders.

Following the awareness phase, strict enforcement actions will be taken against riders of motorcycles lacking side mirrors and those using faulty electric components. The second phase will specifically address motorcycles without glass and those with defective electric equipment.

Under Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk’s supervision, specialized squads have been also constituted to oversee the campaign's execution. City residents are urged to rectify their motorcycle side mirrors and electric components, including signals, front and backlights, within the designated two-day period.

In the subsequent phase of the campaign, legal measures will be enforced against motorcycle riders failing to adhere to the rules, especially those without glass and possessing defective electric components.

The Primary goal of this special initiative is to provide citizens with maximum protection and awareness concerning road safety and traffic laws, ultimately reducing the occurrence of accidents.

Islamabad Capital Police is taking proactive measures to enhance the city's traffic system and provide improved travel facilities for its residents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Company Road Traffic Nasir

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

50 minutes ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

5 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

14 hours ago
Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

14 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

14 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

14 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

14 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

15 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan