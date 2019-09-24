Islamabad Capital Territory admin begins surveillance to report earthquake damage : Deputy Commissioner

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has started surveillance across the city to gather information about damages caused by the earthquake if any, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Tuesday.

All Assistant Commissioners were asked to ensure proper surveillance in their respective areas and report damages or causalities if any.

Meanwhile, CDA building control department was also asked to check all the public sector buildings and gather information regarding the incident.

No damage and causality has been reported in Federal capital so far.