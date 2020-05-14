Islamabad Capital Territory admin issues SOPs for relaxed lockdown

The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of the eased lockdown

The SOPs will apply in the jurisdiction of Federal capital. It said the commercial marakaz in all the sectors would open for five days from Sehri to 5pm but with the assurance that SOPs will be implemented in letter and spirit. The sectors which have been allowed to open for 24/7 include auto workshops, stores of spare parts, petrol pumps, food home delivery and tandoors.

On the other side, general stores, karyana stores, bakery, attachakkis, dairy shops, meat shops, vegetable and fruit shops, sabzimandi, kettle market, construction-related industry and stores have been allowed to open for seven days from 9am to 5pm.

Similarly, industry relating to steel, aluminum, PVC pipe, paint, ceramics, electronic appliances, and all other industries that are not included in the banned list have been allowed to open for seven days from 9am to 5pm.

The SOPs further said that marquees, cinema halls, marriage halls, restaurants, hotels have not been allowed to open as yet. Furthermore, barber shops, educational institutions, public transport and gyms would remain closed for the time period.

The administration has warned the traders that violation of the SOPs' would lead to sealing of the outlet.