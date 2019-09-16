Islamabad Capital Territory admin sets up 'Special Counter for PWDs' for hassle free movement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has set up 'Special Counter for persons with disabilities (PWDs), in its all departments for their hassle free movement.

The counters would address the problems of such persons through one window operation to avoid any inconvenience, an official source in ICT admin told APP on Monday.

The move was aimed at promoting the rights and well-being of PWDs in all spheres of society and also to create awareness among the public about their rights.

All the departments would ensure the availability of wheel chairs, ramps, designated place for parking in their buildings to provide them friendly environment, he added.

The Excise and Taxation department has started to ensure the provision of said facility in its premises while the initiative would be replicated in other departments soon, the official said.