UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Capital Territory Admin Sets Up 'Special Counter For PWDs' For Hassle Free Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:22 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory admin sets up 'Special Counter for PWDs' for hassle free movement

The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has set up 'Special Counter for persons with disabilities (PWDs), in its all departments for their hassle free movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has set up 'Special Counter for persons with disabilities (PWDs), in its all departments for their hassle free movement.

The counters would address the problems of such persons through one window operation to avoid any inconvenience, an official source in ICT admin told APP on Monday.

The move was aimed at promoting the rights and well-being of PWDs in all spheres of society and also to create awareness among the public about their rights.

All the departments would ensure the availability of wheel chairs, ramps, designated place for parking in their buildings to provide them friendly environment, he added.

The Excise and Taxation department has started to ensure the provision of said facility in its premises while the initiative would be replicated in other departments soon, the official said.

Related Topics

Islamabad All

Recent Stories

Central Punjab in pickle despite Umar, Azhar, Sheh ..

24 minutes ago

Death Toll in Airstrike on Libya's Sirte Rises to ..

2 minutes ago

Friendly police ecology is essential for improving ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister to inform int'l leaders about IOK s ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for tapping huge potential of Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Imam batting on 111 in Balochistan’s 193-3

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.