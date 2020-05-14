Islamabad Capital Territory admin slaps Rs 2.9 mln fines on hoarders, profiteers

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has imposed fines of Rs 2. 9 million on hoarders and profiteers during the last two Ashras of the holy month of Ramazan

"Over 2.9 million rupee fines have been imposed on profiteers and hoarders after inspecting over 4,524 shops and conducting 787 raids in Islamabad between April 24 and May 13," Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Thursday.

He said 84 shops had been sealed and 130 violators were arrested during the last 20 days.

Some 74 First Information Reports had been lodged against the profiteers and hoarders on the indication of the Assistant Commissioners performing duties in various zones of Islamabad, he added. To a query, Hamza said at the moment 13 special magistrates have been deputed to ensure availability of edible items at the controlled rates across the capital city.

He said the local administration was striving to make sure sale of the essential commodities at official rates.