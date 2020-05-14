UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Capital Territory Admin Slaps Rs 2.9 Mln Fines On Hoarders, Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:52 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory admin slaps Rs 2.9 mln fines on hoarders, profiteers

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has imposed fines of Rs 2. 9 million on hoarders and profiteers during the last two Ashras of the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has imposed fines of Rs 2. 9 million on hoarders and profiteers during the last two Ashras of the holy month of Ramazan.

"Over 2.9 million rupee fines have been imposed on profiteers and hoarders after inspecting over 4,524 shops and conducting 787 raids in Islamabad between April 24 and May 13," Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Thursday.

He said 84 shops had been sealed and 130 violators were arrested during the last 20 days.

Some 74 First Information Reports had been lodged against the profiteers and hoarders on the indication of the Assistant Commissioners performing duties in various zones of Islamabad, he added. To a query, Hamza said at the moment 13 special magistrates have been deputed to ensure availability of edible items at the controlled rates across the capital city.

He said the local administration was striving to make sure sale of the essential commodities at official rates.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sale April May Million

Recent Stories

Russia, Venezuela Preparing Video Conference of In ..

3 minutes ago

European Lawmakers Call for Sanctions Against Hung ..

3 minutes ago

Iran warns of virus cluster spread, says 71 more d ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls on China to Stop Attempts to Steal CO ..

3 minutes ago

Landslide kills three women in Tehsil Mamoond

6 minutes ago

India destines to lose war in Kashmir: AJK Preside ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.