Islamabad Capital Territory Administration Seals Two Residential Sectors After Confirmed Corona Cases

Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:31 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory administration seals two residential sectors after confirmed corona cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Thursday sealed two residential areas of sector I-10 after coronavirus cases were confirmed positive among the residents.

According to a notification, the district magistrate ordered that Sectors I-10/1 and I-10/4 are to be sealed and also requested deployment of Islamabad Police and Rangers to cordon off the said areas to ensure public safety.

On April 28, with 36 new cases reported, the capital saw the single biggest increase in its COVID-19 tally since the outbreak began.

Another 16 cases were reported a day after (Apr 29), bringing Islamabad's total number of cases to 313.

According to ICT administration and police officials, surveillance teams in Islamabad have noticed social distancing was not being practiced in shops that have opened with the capital administration's permission.

Large crowds were seen in markets and shopping centers, which is alarming, they said.

