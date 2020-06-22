UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Capital Territory Administration To Seal Five More Areas Of Federal Capital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory administration to seal five more areas of federal capital

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday decided to seal five more areas of the federal capital in next 36 hours due to growing number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from these areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday decided to seal five more areas of the Federal capital in next 36 hours due to growing number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from these areas.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat said this in his social media message.

The areas include G-6/2, G-6/1, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town.

The DC in his message said, "We are about to seal sectors G-6/2, G-6/1, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town in next 36 hours. There were more than 40 cases in these area in last few days. There were more than 25 deaths reported. Residents are requested to please plan accordingly", he said.

Earlier, the administration had also sealed the sub sectors of I-8 and G-9.

The ICT administration a week ago imposing smart lockdown had sealed the sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3, and Karachi Company, while after five days it also sealed two sub-sectors of sectors I-8 and I-10.

The notification issued said, "In exercise of the powers under Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958 and after notification of COVID-19 confirmed cases on line list of National Institute of Health (NIH) duly traced by the surveillance teams and in order to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area, the sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1, and I-10/2 Islamabad along with main markaz of I-8 and I-10 are hereby sealed w.e.f. 18 June 2020, 12:01am, in public interest and until further orders."

