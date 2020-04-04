UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Capital Territory , CDA Installs Three Disinfectant Walkthrough Gates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:26 PM

In continuation of precautionary measures taken to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus , three more disinfectant walk through gates have been installed in the city

Out of these, two walk through gates have been installed at G-9 infront of Utility Store by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration with the cooperation of CDA.

After completing installation and making operational walk through gates have been handed over to utility store management. After walking through these gates disinfectant spray, people will enter the utility store. A walk through disinfectant gate has been installed at Tarlai Panahagah with help of donors.

ICT Administration had planned to installed 20 sanitizing walk through gates spraying disinfectant at different locations of the Federal capital, out of which sanitizing walk through gates at Sabzi Mandi and G- 9 Markaz have been installed, while work of installation of two sanitizing walk through gates at the Pak Secretariat is in progress.

Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner office in collaboration with NDMA & CDA has coordinated spraying chemical in sector I-10. This activity was participated by civil society, traders community and other segments.

