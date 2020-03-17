Islamabad Capital Territory closes shrine, gyms, kids playing areas for three weeks

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has issued a circular to close all shrines of capital, besides gyms, training campuses and kids playing areas for three weeks in its fight to contain the possible outbreak of coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has issued notification in this regard and directed the management of universities to ensure the eviction of students from hostels.

The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has also banned public entry to the Islamabad Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Sector F-9 Park and all other recreational places under the Islamabad local government.