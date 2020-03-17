UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Capital Territory Closes Shrine, Gyms, Kids Playing Areas For Three Weeks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:54 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has issued a circular to close all shrines of capital, besides gyms, training campuses and kids playing areas for three weeks in its fight to contain the possible outbreak of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has issued a circular to close all shrines of capital, besides gyms, training campuses and kids playing areas for three weeks in its fight to contain the possible outbreak of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has issued notification in this regard and directed the management of universities to ensure the eviction of students from hostels.

The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has also banned public entry to the Islamabad Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Sector F-9 Park and all other recreational places under the Islamabad local government.

