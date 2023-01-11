UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Admin Ensuring Sufficient Flour Sacks At Sale Points

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Assistant Commissioners of different areas are ensuring adequate and smooth supply of government subsidies wheat flour sacks in various sale points of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to press release issued here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner directed the ACs to ensure the enough supply and discipline at every sale point of subsidies wheat flour sack in the city.

He directed the administration to ensure the availability of enough stock and ensure 10kg wheat flour sack at Rs 648, to provide 'Sasta Atta' to the masses.

For this purpose, AC Saddar has visited different sale points including Tarnol, I-10, G-13, Sarai Kharbuza, Golra, G-11, Sangjani and Shah Allah Dita and directed the officials to ensure the management and the supply of wheat sacks to masses.

He also directed the Station Head Officers (SHO) Tarnol police to allocate dedicated police officer at sale points to maintain peace and discipline.

AC Potohar also checked sale points of government subsidies flour sacks and informed public regarding the hurdles and government's efforts to maintain the adequate supply of flour throughout the city.

He also informed the public that government has increased the sale points from 49 to 80 for the convenience of the public.

Meanwhile, AC Nilore also monitored the sale points and directed the staff to maintain discipline and smooth sale of the stock.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, AC Secretariat visited BaraKahu areas including Gul town, Col Amanullah Road, Pak Town, Muhallah Tower Gali, Al-Haq school Nai Abadi and Qazi Abad UC-9 and ensured the availability of government subsidies flour sacks.

During the visit, he said that 900 of flour sacks are available on every sale point where public can easily purchase 10kg wheat flour sack at Rs 648, one sack per person, he added.

