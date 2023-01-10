Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) admin increased sale points of subsidised flour sacks from 49 to 80

District administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has increased the sale points of government-subsidised wheat flour bags to ensure adequate supply in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has increased the sale points of government-subsidised wheat flour bags to ensure adequate supply in the Federal capital.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon, while chairing the meeting to ensure the supply of subsidised wheat flour bags, increased the sale points from 49 to 80 in different areas of Islamabad, said a press release issued.

Assistant commissioners briefed DC on the availability and supply of flour sacks trucks in different areas of Islamabad.

During the meeting, DC directed the administration to ensure the supply of a 10kg wheat flour sack at Rs 648 and a 20 kg flour sack at Rs 1295, to provide Sasta Ata (cheap flour) to the masses.

The DC also directed all the officials of the district administration and assitant commissioners to ensure the supply and pay surprise visits to the flour shops in order to make sure the availability of flour to people.

Additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officials from the food department and other stakeholders also attended the meeting.