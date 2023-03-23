Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food safety awareness campaign

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Authority has conducted awareness campaign regarding food safety for the restaurant and food handlers to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the eatables in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Authority has conducted awareness campaign regarding food safety for the restaurant and food handlers to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the eatables in the Federal capital.

Deputy director Food Authority along with teams on Thursday visited sector G-6 Abpara market and I-10 markaz for the introductory campaign to train food handlers regarding hygiene standard, maintaining the edible's quality and keep the surrounding clean and pleasant, said a press release.

The Chambers, restaurants associations and food factories are also taken on board regarding the initiative to provide clean food and a healthier environment for the citizens.