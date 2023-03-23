UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Safety Awareness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food safety awareness campaign

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Authority has conducted awareness campaign regarding food safety for the restaurant and food handlers to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the eatables in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Food Authority has conducted awareness campaign regarding food safety for the restaurant and food handlers to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene standards of the eatables in the Federal capital.

Deputy director Food Authority along with teams on Thursday visited sector G-6 Abpara market and I-10 markaz for the introductory campaign to train food handlers regarding hygiene standard, maintaining the edible's quality and keep the surrounding clean and pleasant, said a press release.

The Chambers, restaurants associations and food factories are also taken on board regarding the initiative to provide clean food and a healthier environment for the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Market

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend DFDF&#039;s achievements at fu ..

14 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extr ..

Zelenskyy's Goal to Retake Crimea Maximalist, Extraordinary to Achieve Militaril ..

9 minutes ago
 Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey ..

Iraq Unveils Transport Project to Link With Turkey, Europe

9 minutes ago
 UN Supports Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict 'From Any ..

UN Supports Dialogue on Ukraine Conflict 'From Any Parties,' Including China - S ..

7 minutes ago
 Austin Says $842Bln Budget Request Will Allow US M ..

Austin Says $842Bln Budget Request Will Allow US Military to Remain World's Stro ..

7 minutes ago
 Attacks in Transnistria Aim to Discredit Russia, I ..

Attacks in Transnistria Aim to Discredit Russia, Its Peacekeepers - Transnistria ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.