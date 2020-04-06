UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Nab 10 Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police nab 10 outlaws

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police had arrested 10 outlaws who were involved in the criminal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police had arrested 10 outlaws who were involved in the criminal activities.

Upon arrest, the police had recovered snatched mobile phones, narcotics and weapon from their possession, said the police in a press release issued here on Monday.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested Moman Khan for possessing 1,250 kilogram heroin. Golra police team nabbed two accused Daman Ali and Ghulam Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Ramana police arrested two accused Zahoor-Ur-Rehman and Usman for their alleged involvement in mobile snatching.

Karachi Company police apprehended two accused Arshad and William for snatching mobile phones and recovered some mobile phones and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Abdul Basit for carrying 159 gram hashish. Koral police arrested accused Akash and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Muhammad Aamir for violating section 144.

Police had registered First Information Reports against the nabbed persons.

