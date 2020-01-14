Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) schools to be made a role model for provinces: PEIRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :With the increasing demand for a uniform and modern education system, the public and private schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would be made role model for the entire country as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In order to set an example for the provinces and other states of the country, the ICT schools needs to be established with the basic education system structure that can serve as a model to fulfill the prime minister's vision whereas the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) would make endeavors on war footings in this regard.

This was agreed between the Chairperson PEIRA Ms Zia Batool and Member National Assembly (MNA) from Islamabad and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday in a meeting held here. Both the dignitaries also agreed to work on priority basis to bridge the gap between private sector schools and PEIRA.

Chairperson PEIRA said that private sector schools were playing vital role in providing education to the children and vowed to continue all out support to strengthen and resolve their issues.

It was basic responsibility of the PEIRA for capacity building and to regulate the private schools, she added. Unfortunately, PEIRA could not manage to fulfill its responsibility so far, Batool lamented.

Zia Batool said that no one could ignore the importance of education as it was need of the hour.

MNA Ali Nawaz Awan said the ICT's schools would be made a role model with the support of PEIRA and other concerned departments.

He ensured to resolve the challenges being faced by the PEIRA on priority basis. Ali Nawaz lauded the appointment of Zia Batool as Chairperson PEIRA, saying that this induction was a gift for the citizens of the Federal capital from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)'s government.