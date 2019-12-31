Islamabad Capital Territory imposes Section 144 in federal capital for two days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had imposed Section 144 in the federal capital under which one-wheeling and riding motorcycles without silencers was banned for two days that started from on the new year night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had imposed Section 144 in the Federal capital under which one-wheeling and riding motorcycles without silencers was banned for two days that started from on the new year night.

The local administration had issued a notification in that regard to maintain security and law and order, the ICT spokesman on Tuesday said.

He said "the violators of the ban would be dealt with strictly under the law." Meanwhile, Islamabad police have also made an elaborate security plan on new year night and decided to ensure special deployment of police force at important places and buildings to maintain peace and tranquility in the city.

Around 2,000 policemen would be deployed to ensure foolproof security during possible celebrations on New Year night, according to police spokesman.

He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had issued directions to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public.

Police Commandos would also be deployed at different places apart from patrolling by police officials, he said.

All the Police Stations have also been directed to keep foolproof security arrangements in their area of responsibility while special ITP teams have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion.

Traffic police would also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion, the IGP directed.

IGP Islamabad has appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and behave like a member of civilized society.