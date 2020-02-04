Islamabad Capital Territory labour dept reimburses Rs 27.9 mln outstanding wages to workers in 2019

The Labour Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reimbursed Rs 27.90 million outstanding dues to workers after recovering from various employers in the federal capital during last one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Labour Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reimbursed Rs 27.90 million outstanding dues to workers after recovering from various employers in the Federal capital during last one year.

The actions were taken after receiving complaints through Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) lodged by aggrieved employees against owners of shops,commercial establishments and factories, Director Labor and Industries Waqar Anwar told APP on Tuesday.

Around 606 complaints were received by the department regarding withheld salaries, gratuity, provident fund, notice pay and final settlement during the period.

The department has also imposed a fine of Rs1,540,000 over violation of minimum wage Act that was fixed to Rs17500 a month against 8-hour shift at the working area.

Strict instructions have been issued to employers to ensure workers' salaries through banks and observed 8-hour shift at the work area, in case of any additional working hours, overtime should be paid on double rate.