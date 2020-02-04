UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Capital Territory Labour Dept Reimburses Rs 27.9 Mln Outstanding Wages To Workers In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:19 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory labour dept reimburses Rs 27.9 mln outstanding wages to workers in 2019

The Labour Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reimbursed Rs 27.90 million outstanding dues to workers after recovering from various employers in the federal capital during last one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Labour Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has reimbursed Rs 27.90 million outstanding dues to workers after recovering from various employers in the Federal capital during last one year.

The actions were taken after receiving complaints through Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) lodged by aggrieved employees against owners of shops,commercial establishments and factories, Director Labor and Industries Waqar Anwar told APP on Tuesday.

Around 606 complaints were received by the department regarding withheld salaries, gratuity, provident fund, notice pay and final settlement during the period.

The department has also imposed a fine of Rs1,540,000 over violation of minimum wage Act that was fixed to Rs17500 a month against 8-hour shift at the working area.

Strict instructions have been issued to employers to ensure workers' salaries through banks and observed 8-hour shift at the work area, in case of any additional working hours, overtime should be paid on double rate.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Fine From Million Labour

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

36 minutes ago

Kashmiris to get freedom from India soon: Jamaat-i ..

1 minute ago

Cacophony leads to chaos in society, says Bahauddi ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan says won't allow Syria to gain ground in I ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.