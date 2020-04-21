Islamabad Capital Territory Launches "Drust Daa" App To Provide Food Items To People At Their Doorsteps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched an App called Drust Daam (right price) to provide food items and vegetables to people at their door steps on market rates.

City Islamabad App is providing 43 online services that include e-policing, emergency assistance and services relating to computerized national identity cards, domicile certificates, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, and birth/death certificates said a an official.

In addition to this, smart phone (Android) users can also book appointments with government officers via the App and it also includes a City Guide to help users navigate the city.

He said that the version of this App would be also available soon for iPhone users soon.

He urged the residents of Islamabad to register with this App and use it to save their time and energy especially during these days when limited staff is working in offices amid Covid-19.

He has asked the citizens to use newly launched `City Islamabad App' during the current Covid-19 pandemic as it is providing multiple online services for the convenience of the citizens.

He said that App has become more useful during the current Covid-19 pandemic as people are restricted to their homes.

An awareness campaign would be launched soon about the benefits of this App as it has ended the inconvenience of having to wait in long queues and making numerous trips to government offices.

It is to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched this app on March 26 to provide basic government services to Islamabad residents. Residents of Islamabad can download this app after providing their CNIC details as proof of residence in the city.