UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Capital Territory, MCI Starts Special Cleanliness Drive

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:25 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory, MCI starts special cleanliness drive

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) started special cleanliness drive on Saturday with an aim to clean up the city during weekends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) started special cleanliness drive on Saturday with an aim to clean up the city during weekends.

The teams of MCI and ICT carried out the drive throughout the day in different areas of the Federal capital including parks, markets, roads and commercial areas, an official of MCI told APP.

He said machinery was being used for removal of garbage dumps from the open spaces, green belts and forest area.

Fine was also imposed on the persons involved in littering during the drive, he added.

Cleanliness of the nullahs was also being carried out for smooth flow of water in the streams following the monsoon season.

The city administration has also sought citizens' cooperation to keep the city neat and clean.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Market From

Recent Stories

Dacoit gang busted, weapons recovered

1 minute ago

Bahria University holds 6th Convocation

1 minute ago

Uswa-e-Rasool Conference arranged at Rawalpindi Ar ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister directs timely completion of Swat M ..

1 minute ago

Traders observe partial strike

8 minutes ago

Almost 60 Percent of Germans Consider Merkel's Hea ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.