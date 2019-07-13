Islamabad Capital Territory, MCI starts special cleanliness drive

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) started special cleanliness drive on Saturday with an aim to clean up the city during weekends

The teams of MCI and ICT carried out the drive throughout the day in different areas of the Federal capital including parks, markets, roads and commercial areas, an official of MCI told APP.

He said machinery was being used for removal of garbage dumps from the open spaces, green belts and forest area.

Fine was also imposed on the persons involved in littering during the drive, he added.

Cleanliness of the nullahs was also being carried out for smooth flow of water in the streams following the monsoon season.

The city administration has also sought citizens' cooperation to keep the city neat and clean.