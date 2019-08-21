Islamabad Capital Territory plans anti-encroachment drive at I-11 vegetable market

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will carry out an anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive at I-11 vegetable market this week in order to give it a civilized look

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will carry out an anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive at I-11 vegetable market this week in order to give it a civilized look.

The Agriculture Extension Services (AES) Directorate, ICT had finalized a strategy to provide clean market to consumers and sellers for hassle-free business activities at Sabzi Mandi, official sources in ICT told APP here on Wednesday.

Among other measures, the administration would also impose fines on shopkeepers over littering in the market's jurisdiction. Prolonged parking of commercial vehicles has also been banned in the vegetable market.

Parking area has also been specified for the private vehicles in order to avoid congestion in the market.

Push carts are being moved outside the Mandi to an open ground adjacent to Metro Cash and Carry.

