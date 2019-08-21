UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Capital Territory Plans Anti-encroachment Drive At I-11 Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:34 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory plans anti-encroachment drive at I-11 vegetable market

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will carry out an anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive at I-11 vegetable market this week in order to give it a civilized look

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will carry out an anti-encroachment and cleanliness drive at I-11 vegetable market this week in order to give it a civilized look.

The Agriculture Extension Services (AES) Directorate, ICT had finalized a strategy to provide clean market to consumers and sellers for hassle-free business activities at Sabzi Mandi, official sources in ICT told APP here on Wednesday.

Among other measures, the administration would also impose fines on shopkeepers over littering in the market's jurisdiction. Prolonged parking of commercial vehicles has also been banned in the vegetable market.

Parking area has also been specified for the private vehicles in order to avoid congestion in the market.

Push carts are being moved outside the Mandi to an open ground adjacent to Metro Cash and Carry.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Agriculture Metro Vehicles Market

Recent Stories

Bin Bayyah calls for efforts to avoid wars, confli ..

6 minutes ago

UNDP project to impart vocational skills to unempl ..

2 minutes ago

EPD evolves strategy to combat smog

2 minutes ago

Policemen directed to take part in activities in f ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for promoting culture of peace in society ..

2 minutes ago

Police,Child Protection and Welfare Bureau arrange ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.